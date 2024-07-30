'Rayaan' accumulates ₹47.9cr in first four days
Dhanush's landmark 50th film, Rayaan, has garnered a significant ₹47.9 crore within its initial four days of release. This Tamil action drama, which is Dhanush's second directorial venture, includes a star-studded cast with SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Kalidas Jayaram. On its fourth day alone, Rayaan earned an estimated ₹5.25 crore across all languages.
'Rayaan' experiences steady increase in earnings
The film's earnings have consistently risen since its release. On its third day, Rayaan collected ₹15.25 crore net, marking a significant increase from Saturday's collection of ₹13.75 crore - a surge of 10.91%. The Tamil (2D) version of the film had an overall occupancy of 29.2%, with night shows being the most filled at about 39.3%.
'Rayaan' set records with advance booking numbers
Rayaan had already generated excitement among analysts with its impressive advance booking numbers. The film sold 4,36,704 tickets in advance booking and collected ₹6.15 crore, surpassing the day 1 collection of Dhanush's previous film Karnan, which was ₹0.4 crore. This accomplishment made Rayaan Dhanush's highest-earning movie on its opening day.
'Rayaan': A story of vengeance and Dhanush's 50th film
Rayaan tells the story of a fast-food hotel owner in North Chennai who seeks revenge. The film was initially announced in 2023 with the working title 'D50,' signifying Dhanush's 50th film as a leading actor. The official title, Rayaan, was announced in February 2024, marking a significant milestone in Dhanush's illustrious career.