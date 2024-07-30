In short Simplifying... In short Dhanush's 50th film, 'Rayaan', has made a splash at the box office, raking in ₹47.9 crore in just four days.

The film, which tells the story of a revenge-seeking fast-food hotel owner, broke records with its advance booking numbers, selling over 4 lakh tickets and surpassing the day 1 collection of Dhanush's previous film.

With its rising earnings and high occupancy rates, 'Rayaan' is shaping up to be Dhanush's highest-earning movie to date. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Dhanush's 'Rayaan' earns ₹47.9 crore

'Rayaan' accumulates ₹47.9cr in first four days

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:51 pm Jul 30, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Dhanush's landmark 50th film, Rayaan, has garnered a significant ₹47.9 crore within its initial four days of release. This Tamil action drama, which is Dhanush's second directorial venture, includes a star-studded cast with SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Kalidas Jayaram. On its fourth day alone, Rayaan earned an estimated ₹5.25 crore across all languages.

Revenue growth

'Rayaan' experiences steady increase in earnings

The film's earnings have consistently risen since its release. On its third day, Rayaan collected ₹15.25 crore net, marking a significant increase from Saturday's collection of ₹13.75 crore - a surge of 10.91%. The Tamil (2D) version of the film had an overall occupancy of 29.2%, with night shows being the most filled at about 39.3%.

Pre-release buzz

'Rayaan' set records with advance booking numbers

Rayaan had already generated excitement among analysts with its impressive advance booking numbers. The film sold 4,36,704 tickets in advance booking and collected ₹6.15 crore, surpassing the day 1 collection of Dhanush's previous film Karnan, which was ₹0.4 crore. This accomplishment made Rayaan Dhanush's highest-earning movie on its opening day.

Film synopsis

'Rayaan': A story of vengeance and Dhanush's 50th film

Rayaan tells the story of a fast-food hotel owner in North Chennai who seeks revenge. The film was initially announced in 2023 with the working title 'D50,' signifying Dhanush's 50th film as a leading actor. The official title, Rayaan, was announced in February 2024, marking a significant milestone in Dhanush's illustrious career.