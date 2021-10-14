'Eternals': New posters of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek starrer unveiled

Marvel's upcoming movie 'Eternals' to release in November

Marvel Studios has unveiled brand-new posters of the superheroes featuring in its upcoming film, Eternals, as part of the film's promotions. Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals will hit the theaters on November 5 in India. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Barry Keoghan, Harish Patel, Don Lee, and Kit Harington, among others, are part of the ensemble cast of the superhero movie.

'Eternals': The events after 'Avengers: Endgame'

Endgame was just the beginning 💥

Watch #Eternals only IN CINEMAS on November 5.#YehDiwaliEternalsWaali pic.twitter.com/ldoiD7ipL6 — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) October 13, 2021

Producer sheds light on the storyline of 'Eternals'

Under the Marvel Studios banner, the superhero film has been produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore and distributed by Walt Disney Studios. Recently, Moore shed some light on the storyline of the much-anticipated film. Talking about Eternals she said, it is "a big cosmic crazy movie set on Earth over 7,000 years." According to Moore, these superheroes have a different opinion of humans.

Hayek to play superhero for the first time

In the film, five of the Eternals will be more like thinkers while five of them will be fighters, actress Chan said in a new featurette for the upcoming film. Moreover, a lot of the actors in the film will be seen as superheroes for the first time in their career, including Salma Hayek, who also marks her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel releases new motion poster

Who’s the strongest and the kindest Eternal of them all?

*all fingers point at Gilgamesh* 👆🏻#EternalsGilgamesh #Eternals pic.twitter.com/ICKX32cvBi — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) October 12, 2021

Qualities of the 'Eternals' superheroes

Hayek plays the wise spiritual leader of the superhero group, called Ajak. Druig (Koeghan) has the superpower of manipulating minds while Sersi played by Chan has a strong connection with humans and has also mastered the art of manipulating inanimate matter. Brian Tyree Henry's Phastos is the master of making game-changing weapons. Don Lee's Gilgamesh is the strongest and the kindest of them all.

'Eternals' to be released in six languages in India

Other actors like Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, and Patel, among others, will be portraying the other superhero characters in the movie. In India, the film is going to be released in English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. Eternals is the third big-budget movie of MCU's Phase 4. The film is set after the events of the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.