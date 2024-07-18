In short Simplifying... In short Britney Spears has responded to criticism from Ozzy Osbourne about her Instagram posts, which also involved his daughter, Kelly Osbourne.

Britney Spears claps back at Ozzy Osbourne's Instagram critique

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:51 pm Jul 18, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Pop star Britney Spears has responded to criticism from rock legend Ozzy Osbourne regarding her Instagram dancing videos. In a lengthy post on the social media platform on Thursday, the 42-year-old singer addressed the Osbourne family, whom she labeled as "the most boring family known to mankind," and told them to "kindly f-k off." The comments came after Osbourne expressed his frustration with Spears's videos during an episode of his family's podcast, Osbournes.

Family views

Kelly Osbourne expressed sympathy amid father's criticism

Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, also weighed in on the controversy surrounding Spears's Instagram content. Despite her father's criticism, she expressed sympathy for the pop star. Both father and daughter agreed that it was "sad" to see Spears posting such videos. The controversy ignited after Spears shared a throwback video of herself dancing to Madonna's I'm Addicted.

Star support

Spears defended herself and actor Kate Beckinsale

In her response, Spears defended not only herself but also British actor and model Kate Beckinsale, who had been subjected to similar negative comments. She commended Beckinsale for posting what she wants rather than succumbing to pressure to share "age-appropriate content." Spears emphasized the importance of supporting each other, stating that she understood what it was like to be judged.