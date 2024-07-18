Britney Spears claps back at Ozzy Osbourne's Instagram critique
Pop star Britney Spears has responded to criticism from rock legend Ozzy Osbourne regarding her Instagram dancing videos. In a lengthy post on the social media platform on Thursday, the 42-year-old singer addressed the Osbourne family, whom she labeled as "the most boring family known to mankind," and told them to "kindly f-k off." The comments came after Osbourne expressed his frustration with Spears's videos during an episode of his family's podcast, Osbournes.
Kelly Osbourne expressed sympathy amid father's criticism
Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, also weighed in on the controversy surrounding Spears's Instagram content. Despite her father's criticism, she expressed sympathy for the pop star. Both father and daughter agreed that it was "sad" to see Spears posting such videos. The controversy ignited after Spears shared a throwback video of herself dancing to Madonna's I'm Addicted.
Spears defended herself and actor Kate Beckinsale
In her response, Spears defended not only herself but also British actor and model Kate Beckinsale, who had been subjected to similar negative comments. She commended Beckinsale for posting what she wants rather than succumbing to pressure to share "age-appropriate content." Spears emphasized the importance of supporting each other, stating that she understood what it was like to be judged.