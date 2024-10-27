Summarize Simplifying... In short John Lithgow, despite his willingness, has not been approached to be a part of the upcoming 'Shrek 5', set to premiere on July 1, 2026.

The film will see original cast members like Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and Antonio Banderas reprising their roles.

Meanwhile, Lithgow is involved in Netflix's animated film 'Spellbound', releasing on November 22. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lithgow voiced Lord Farquaad in 'Shrek'

Will John Lithgow return for 'Shrek 5'

By Isha Sharma 12:23 pm Oct 27, 202412:23 pm

What's the story John Lithgow, the acclaimed Hollywood actor who voiced Lord Farquaad in Shrek, is excited about the possibility of reprising his role in the franchise's upcoming fifth installment. Lithgow told People that despite his character's death in the first film, he would "say yes in a minute" if asked for Shrek 5. However, he also jokingly added it might be "impossible to recover from being eaten by a dragon."

No contact

Lithgow confirms no involvement in 'Shrek 5' yet

However, despite his willingness to return, Lithgow confirmed that he hasn't been approached about being a part of Shrek 5. He said, "They haven't approached [me]" and added, "I know nothing about it and no, I'm not [currently] a part of it." This comes amid news that the fifth movie in the popular animated franchise is in the works with several stars from previous films returning.

'Shrek 5'

More about the upcoming 'Shrek 5'

In July, DreamWorks Animation confirmed the release of Shrek 5, set to premiere on July 1, 2026. The original cast members, including Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz will reprise their roles in the upcoming film. Antonio Banderas is also slated to return as Puss in Boots. Lithgow, meanwhile, is a part of Netflix's upcoming animated film Spellbound, premiering on November 22.