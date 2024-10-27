Summarize Simplifying... In short Finn Wolfhard, known for his roles in supernatural films and TV shows, shared a chilling experience from the set of 'IT'.

While filming in an abandoned mansion, Wolfhard and his co-stars encountered an unknown figure, initially assumed to be a crew member, who was never seen again.

Wolfhard's career in horror includes roles in 'IT', 'The Turning', 'The Addams Family', 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', 'Frozen Empire', and 'Stranger Things'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Wolfhard starred in the 2017 horror film 'IT'

'Pretty scary': Finn Wolfhard recalls spooky experience on 'IT' sets

By Isha Sharma 11:46 am Oct 27, 202411:46 am

What's the story Hollywood actor Finn Wolfhard, who starred in the 2017 horror film IT, recently shared a spooky experience he had on set. Speaking to People Magazine, he remembered seeing an unknown person working on the top floor of a building while filming. Although he assumed it was just another crew member, no one else recognized or saw this person again!

Unsettling experience

Wolfhard's eerie encounter in an abandoned mansion

Wolfhard detailed his unsettling experience, saying, "I've been in a lot of supernatural movies and TV shows, but ironically, I've never really seen a full-on ghost." "But there was a time when I was a kid shooting IT in this abandoned mansion in Toronto, and me and a bunch of the other cast were exploring the floors."

Mysterious figure

'No one knew who that was...'

The actor went on to describe the encounter, saying, "We went up to the top floor and there was one room where we saw a guy in black just kind of doing electrician work." "And we were just like, 'Okay, that's just a crew member,' but then later, we found out that no one knew who that was, and no one ever saw him again." "It could have been someone just messing around, but, yeah, it was pretty scary."

Career highlights

Wolfhard's role in 'IT' and other horror projects

In IT, Wolfhard played Richie Tozier, a character who confronts demonic activities with his friends. The story follows seven kids haunted by Pennywise, a shape-shifting clown played by Bill Skarsgård. Besides IT, the actor has also starred in other horror films and TV shows including The Turning, The Addams Family, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Frozen Empire, and Stranger Things.