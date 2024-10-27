Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajinikanth's latest film 'Vettaiyan' is nearing the ₹145cr mark in India, with global collections reaching ₹250cr, falling short of his previous hit 'Jailer's ₹604.5cr.

Despite mixed reviews, the film, featuring a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, is set to stream on OTT platforms in multiple languages from November 7, aiming to reach a wider audience.

'Vettaiyan' box office collection

Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' shows growth; nears ₹145cr mark

By Isha Sharma 11:28 am Oct 27, 202411:28 am

What's the story Rajinikanth's latest action drama, Vettaiyan, has witnessed a spike in its box office collection on its third Saturday. The film, which was released on October 10, earned nearly ₹1.15cr on Day 17 (Saturday), a significant jump from Friday (₹80L). The upswing is likely to continue into Sunday (October 27). It's been directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

Box office performance

'Vettaiyan' global earnings reach ₹250cr

Despite the recent surge, Vettaiyan's overall collections have only reached ₹250cr globally, failing to match the massive success of Rajinikanth's last hit, Jailer. The film has grossed ₹143.3cr in India and ₹246cr worldwide so far. This is in stark contrast to Jailer, which reportedly amassed a staggering ₹604.5cr globally.

Streaming release

'Vettaiyan' to stream on OTT platforms from November 7

In a bid to cater to a larger audience, Vettaiyan will reportedly stream in multiple languages from November 7. The film's story centers on fake encounters and has a star-studded cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. Despite mixed reviews, Rajinikanth and Bachchan's performances have been especially lauded by the audience.