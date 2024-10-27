'Venom 3' collects over ₹20cr in 3 days
Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy's last outing as Eddie Brock/Venom, has seen a huge jump in its box office collection on the third day (Saturday) in India. It made ₹4.65cr on its opening day (Thursday), followed by ₹7.5cr on Friday, and ₹9.50cr on Saturday. It's now expected to do even better on Sunday. The total collection stands at ₹21.65cr, per Sacnilk.
'Venom: The Last Dance' was released in multiple languages
Venom: The Last Dance was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu by Sony Pictures Entertainment India. The film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Juno Temple alongside Hardy. Hardy co-wrote the story with Kelly Marcel who also directed the film.
'Venom: The Last Dance' received mixed reviews
Venom: The Last Dance has received mixed reviews. While some fans criticized the writing, others said it doesn't offer a satisfying conclusion to the franchise. Another set of fans praised the special effects and Hardy's commitment to the role. This is Hardy's third time as Eddie Brock/Venom after Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021).