"Venom: The Last Dance", the third installment in the Venom series, has hit a box office milestone, raking in over ₹20cr in just three days of its release in India.

The film, starring Tom Hardy and directed by Kelly Marcel, has garnered mixed reviews, with some fans praising the special effects and Hardy's performance, while others felt let down by the storyline and the franchise's conclusion.

'Venom: The Last Dance' box office collection

'Venom 3' collects over ₹20cr in 3 days

By Isha Sharma 11:10 am Oct 27, 202411:10 am

What's the story Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy's last outing as Eddie Brock/Venom﻿, has seen a huge jump in its box office collection on the third day (Saturday) in India. It made ₹4.65cr on its opening day (Thursday), followed by ₹7.5cr on Friday, and ₹9.50cr on Saturday. It's now expected to do even better on Sunday. The total collection stands at ₹21.65cr, per Sacnilk.

Multilingual release

'Venom: The Last Dance' was released in multiple languages

Venom: The Last Dance was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu by Sony Pictures Entertainment India. The film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Juno Temple alongside Hardy. Hardy co-wrote the story with Kelly Marcel who also directed the film.

Critical reception

'Venom: The Last Dance' received mixed reviews

Venom: The Last Dance has received mixed reviews. While some fans criticized the writing, others said it doesn't offer a satisfying conclusion to the franchise. Another set of fans praised the special effects and Hardy's commitment to the role. This is Hardy's third time as Eddie Brock/Venom after Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021).