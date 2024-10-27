Summarize Simplifying... In short The trailer for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's film 'Thug Life' is set to drop on Haasan's 70th birthday, November 7, 2024, along with the announcement of the official release date and the first single.

Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' may release on this date

By Isha Sharma 11:07 am Oct 27, 202411:07 am

What's the story The much-awaited Tamil film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and featuring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan, is eyeing an April 10, 2025 release, reported OTTPlay. This will be the second collaboration between Haasan and Ratnam after a 37-year-long gap. The film is in its final stages of production.

Trailer release

'Thug Life' trailer to be released on Haasan's 70th birthday

Reportedly, the makers of Thug Life are planning to release the film's trailer on November 7, 2024, which is Haasan's 70th birthday. Along with the trailer, they also plan to announce the official release date and unveil the first single from Thug Life. The music of is by AR Rahman, while Ravi K Chandran is the director of photography and A Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

Character details

'Thug Life' to feature Haasan and Silambarasan in multiple avatars

In Thug Life, Haasan will be seen as Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar with Silambarasan TR reportedly playing his son. Both actors are expected to appear in multiple avatars throughout the film. The movie also stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, along with a star-studded supporting cast including Ashok Selvan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Nasser, Delhi Ganesh, Abhirami, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.