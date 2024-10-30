Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is leading the Diwali box office race, earning ₹3.18cr in advance bookings.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is releasing soon

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' leads Diwali race; earns ₹3.18cr in advance booking

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:36 am Oct 30, 202411:36 am

What's the story The much-awaited movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios, is all set to release soon. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Madhuri Dixit. According to reports on Wednesday (October 30), the first day of advance booking for the film has grossed ₹2.08cr from 73,394 tickets sold across 5,071 shows nationwide. If block seats are included, the figure goes to ₹3.18cr.

State-wise advance booking report for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

The state-wise advance booking report for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shows varying levels of interest across India. The film grossed ₹44.12L from 1,048 shows with a real occupancy rate of 6% in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the movie collected ₹25.32L from 471 shows with a real occupancy rate of 11%. In Gujarat, the film grossed ₹36.48L from 1,025 shows but reported a real occupancy rate of 7%.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' advance booking in major regions

In the National Capital Region (NCR), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has grossed ₹40.25L with a real occupancy rate of 10%. Mumbai reported figures with ₹31.65L gross collection and a real occupancy rate of 8%. Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, the film has collected ₹15.61L with a real occupancy rate of 10%. In Kolkata, the movie has grossed ₹9.23L with a slightly lower real occupancy rate of 7%.