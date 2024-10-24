Summarize Simplifying... In short Jr NTR's film 'Devara - Part 1' has raked in a whopping ₹287 crore in just 27 days, despite a gradual drop in daily collections.

The Telugu version has been a major contributor, pulling in ₹164 crore in the first week alone.

The Telugu version has been a major contributor, pulling in ₹164 crore in the first week alone.

Even with declining earnings, the film continues to attract audiences, maintaining a steady theater occupancy rate.

'Devara - Part 1' box office collection

Jr NTR's 'Devara' maintains pace; collects ₹287cr in 27 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:44 pm Oct 24, 202412:44 pm

What's the story The Indian film, Devara - Part 1, continues to do well at the box office. On its 27th day of release (Wednesday), the movie added some ₹0.7 crore to its total earnings across all languages. With this addition, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's pan-Indian film's estimated net collection in the country now stands at an impressive ₹287.3 crore.

Box office trend

'Devara - Part 1' witnessed a steady decline in earnings

Despite the stellar overall earnings, Devara - Part 1 has seen a gradual drop in its daily collections. The film had a phenomenal opening on its first day, raking in ₹82.5 crore across all languages. However, by the second week, the daily earnings had fallen to about ₹6 crore on Friday and kept declining through the third and fourth weeks.

Language-wise earnings

'Devara - Part 1' Telugu version continues to dominate

Notably, the Telugu version of Devara - Part 1 has been the most successful, contributing a lot to the film's overall earnings. In the first week itself, it brought in ₹164 crore out of the total ₹215.6 crore collected. The trend continued in the second and third weeks with the Telugu version consistently outperforming other languages in terms of box office collections.

Theater occupancy

'Devara - Part 1' maintains steady theater occupancy

Despite the gradual decline in earnings, Devara - Part 1 has continued to enjoy a steady theater occupancy rate. On Wednesday, October 23, the film recorded an overall 17.29% Telugu occupancy. The highest occupancy was seen during night shows at 18.96%, while morning shows witnessed a slightly lower rate of 16.23%. This consistent theater attendance indicates that the film continues to draw audiences even after nearly a month in theaters.