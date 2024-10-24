Summarize Simplifying... In short Kartik Aaryan, unfazed by the clash of his film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with 'Singham Again', sees the Diwali release as an opportunity for multiple films to thrive.

He emphasizes that both teams are focusing on their respective films, hoping for box office success.

Aaryan also shares his approach to securing roles in Bollywood, stating he doesn't chase directors or producers, but rather focuses on delivering his best performance.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again' are Diwali releases

Kartik Aaryan unfazed by 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' vs 'Singham Again'

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:55 pm Oct 24, 202402:55 pm

What's the story Kartik Aaryan, the lead actor of the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is unfazed by its impending box office clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Both films are set to release on November 1. In an interview with India Today Digital, Aaryan expressed his optimism about both films finding success at the box office despite their simultaneous release during Diwali.

Optimistic outlook

Aaryan sees Diwali release as a 'bonanza for the audience'

Instead, Aaryan sees the Diwali release date as a chance for several films to flourish. He said, "I think it's fortunately such a big date that not just two films, but more films can release during Diwali. So, I feel that it's a bonanza for the audience." The actor feels giving viewers a choice of genres to pick from is a good thing.

Focus on performance

'We're just focusing on our film': Aaryan

Despite the potential challenges, Aaryan stressed that both teams are mostly concentrating on their own films. He said, "There might be some issues, but neither of our teams is getting attached to those things. We're just focusing on our film and wishing that both films do wonders at the box office." The actor also jokingly proposed a crossover for his character Rooh Baba with Singham Again, saying it would be an ideal fit.

Career strategy

Aaryan's approach to securing roles in Bollywood

Further into the interview, Aaryan spoke about how he gets work in Bollywood. He said he doesn't chase directors or producers for work. "Sometimes, when I know the person, that's a different thing. I can joke around or say something, but when I don't know someone, it gets awkward for me," he said. Aaryan said while some actors are comfortable auditioning or DMing for work, he prefers to focus on delivering his best work.