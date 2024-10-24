Summarize Simplifying... In short Prabhas is back in action with 'Salaar: Part 2', set to deliver thrilling sequences in a 20-day shoot.

The sequel continues the saga of Deva and Varadha, princes of a dystopian city-state, Khansaar.

Amidst power struggles and a looming coup, the duo's friendship and quest for power form the crux of the story.

'Salaar: Part 2' is now in production

Prabhas commences filming for 'Salaar: Part 2'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:54 pm Oct 24, 202402:54 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated sequel to the 2023 hit film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, has officially gone on floors. The news comes after its lead actor, Prabhas celebrated his 45th birthday on Wednesday. Per reports, the current schedule of the film will last for 20 days under the direction of Prashanth Neel, who helmed the KGF franchise and Salaar: Part 1.

Sequel expectations

Part 2 to elevate action cinema standards

Salaar: Part 2 is expected to raise the bar for action cinema. Prabhas will reprise his titular character, along with co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran. The next 20-day schedule will be dedicated to filming high-octane sequences that fans are waiting for. The sequel picks up the story from where the first film left off, exploring a complicated world of power struggles, revenge, and redemption in a fictional dystopian city-state named Khansaar.

Character dynamics

'Salaar: Part 2' continues tale of friendship and power

The sequel picks up from where we left Deva (Prabhas), the exiled prince of Khansaar, and Varadha (Sukumaran), the current prince. The story follows their friendship and Varadha's quest for undisputed rule over Khansaar with Deva's help. This story is set against the backdrop of a planned coup d'etat by his father's ministers and relatives, which adds another layer of intrigue to the story.