'Vettaiyan' remains steady; collects ₹145.75cr in 20 days
The multi-lingual film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions, continues to hold strong at the box office. After 20 days of release, the film has earned an impressive ₹145.75cr net collection across India. On its 20th day alone (Tuesday), it added around ₹0.5cr to its total earnings.
'Vettaiyan' witnessed fluctuating collections over weeks
The film had a phenomenal opening, collecting ₹31.7cr on day one. However, the collections dipped by 24.29% on day two, standing at ₹24cr. The first week ended with a phenomenal ₹122.15cr net collection in India. The second week saw a major drop in earnings with ₹19.25cr total collection, an 84.24% drop from last week's earnings.
'Vettaiyan' saw a decline in 3rd week collections
The third week of Vettaiyan's release witnessed a further dip in collections. On the 16th day, the film earned ₹0.8cr, a decline of 42.86% from the previous day. Despite the dip, it bounced back on the 17th and 18th days with earnings of ₹1.3cr and ₹1.25cr, respectively. However, by the 20th day, earnings dropped to ₹0.5cr again.
'Vettaiyan' recorded varied theater occupancy rates
On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Vettaiyan registered an overall theater occupancy of 12.96% for the Tamil version and 11.24% for the Telugu version. The film's highest occupancy was recorded in Pondicherry at 28%, followed by Madurai at 20.5%. Meanwhile, Bengaluru and Salem had lower rates at just 5% each. For the Telugu version, Hyderabad recorded the highest occupancy of 12.5%.