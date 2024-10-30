Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Vettaiyan' had a strong start, raking in ₹31.7cr on its opening day and reaching ₹122.15cr by the end of the first week.

However, the following weeks saw a significant drop in earnings, with the total collection standing at ₹145.75cr by the 20th day.

However, the following weeks saw a significant drop in earnings, with the total collection standing at ₹145.75cr by the 20th day.

Theater occupancy varied, with the highest rates in Pondicherry and Madurai, while Bengaluru and Salem saw lower turnouts.

'Vettaiyan' box office collection

'Vettaiyan' remains steady; collects ₹145.75cr in 20 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:32 pm Oct 30, 202401:32 pm

What's the story The multi-lingual film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions, continues to hold strong at the box office. After 20 days of release, the film has earned an impressive ₹145.75cr net collection across India. On its 20th day alone (Tuesday), it added around ₹0.5cr to its total earnings.

Weekly performance

'Vettaiyan' witnessed fluctuating collections over weeks

The film had a phenomenal opening, collecting ₹31.7cr on day one. However, the collections dipped by 24.29% on day two, standing at ₹24cr. The first week ended with a phenomenal ₹122.15cr net collection in India. The second week saw a major drop in earnings with ₹19.25cr total collection, an 84.24% drop from last week's earnings.

Third week

'Vettaiyan' saw a decline in 3rd week collections

The third week of Vettaiyan's release witnessed a further dip in collections. On the 16th day, the film earned ₹0.8cr, a decline of 42.86% from the previous day. Despite the dip, it bounced back on the 17th and 18th days with earnings of ₹1.3cr and ₹1.25cr, respectively. However, by the 20th day, earnings dropped to ₹0.5cr again.

Theater occupancy

'Vettaiyan' recorded varied theater occupancy rates

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Vettaiyan registered an overall theater occupancy of 12.96% for the Tamil version and 11.24% for the Telugu version. The film's highest occupancy was recorded in Pondicherry at 28%, followed by Madurai at 20.5%. Meanwhile, Bengaluru and Salem had lower rates at just 5% each. For the Telugu version, Hyderabad recorded the highest occupancy of 12.5%.