Netflix is set to release a docu-film, 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale', on November 18, offering an intimate look into the life of the renowned actress Nayanthara.

The film will cover her journey from her debut in 2003 to her recent projects, including her personal life highlights like her marriage to director Shivan and the birth of their twin boys.

The actress, known for her roles in women-centric films and her Hindi debut with Shah Rukh Khan, continues to inspire young aspirants in the industry. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale' releases on Netflix

By Tanvi Gupta 01:06 pm Oct 30, 202401:06 pm

What's the story Netflix is set to release a docu-film titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, celebrating the life and career of South Indian cinema's "Lady Superstar," Nayanthara. The film will premiere on November 18, coinciding with the actor's birthday. It promises an intimate look at Nayanthara's journey and dreamy wedding celebration with her director husband, Vignesh Shivan. The couple's 2022 nuptials in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, were filmed for the project.

Personal insights

'Beyond the Fairy Tale' to unveil Nayanthara's private life

Beyond the Fairy Tale will give viewers a rare glimpse into the life of Nayanthara, who has stayed out of the limelight for years. The docu-film will see her speaking candidly about her life and career, hoping to inspire young aspirants. It will explore different facets of her life, from being a daughter, sister, partner, mother, and friend, to an industry icon. The announcement was accompanied by a poster featuring the caption: "In every universe, she's the brightest star."

Twitter Post

Career journey

Nayanthara's career and personal life highlights

Nayanthara made her acting debut in 2003 with the commercially successful Manassinakkare. She has since emerged as a leading face in women-centric films such as Anaamika, Maya, Airaa, and Netrikann. Her personal life also made headlines when she married director Shivan in June 2022 after falling in love on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015). The couple recently welcomed twin boys, Uyir and Ulag, through surrogacy.

Projects

A quick look at her recent projects

Last year, Nayanthara made her Hindi debut with the massive hit Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. It was directed by Atlee. She was last seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food and has several projects lined up. These include Test co-starring Siddharth and R Madhavan, Mannangatti Since 1960, Mookuthi Amman 2, a Thani Oruvan sequel, and Dear Students in Malayalam alongside actor Nivin Pauly.