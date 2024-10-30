Summarize Simplifying... In short Kannada actor Thoogudeepa, arrested in connection with the murder of a fan, has been granted interim bail for surgery due to numbness in his feet.

The court has suggested a health evaluation by a state-appointed medical board before proceeding with the surgery.

The murder case revolves around the alleged killing of a fan who sent obscene messages to the actor's friend, leading to a violent fallout.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is currently in jail

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan granted interim bail for surgery

By Tanvi Gupta 12:45 pm Oct 30, 2024

What's the story The Karnataka High Court has granted a six-week interim bail to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order on Wednesday to allow Thoogudeepa to undergo necessary surgery. The order was reserved on Tuesday after hearing arguments from both sides, including the actor's legal representative and the state public prosecutor.

Medical condition

Thoogudeepa's health concerns and surgery plans

Thoogudeepa's lawyer, CV Nagesh, disclosed that the actor is facing numbness in both feet and sought permission for his surgery at a private hospital in Mysuru. The state submitted medical reports from doctors at Ballari Central Prison, where Thoogudeepa is lodged, and the head of the department of neurology at a government hospital in Ballari. However, the prosecutor contended the medical documents lacked specifics on how many days Thoogudeepa would need to be hospitalized.

Bail debate

Court's stance on Thoogudeepa's interim bail and surgery location

Referring to Supreme Court precedents cited by Nagesh, the court said the State cannot decide where an undertrial can be treated. However, Justice Shetty grilled Nagesh on why Mysuru was chosen for the surgery. "Why Mysuru? Let a doctor in Bengaluru examine you and provide an assessment of the surgery's urgency and duration," Justice Shetty said, adding, "Interim bail is time-limited, and we need to understand how long you would be hospitalized."

Legal proceedings

Thoogudeepa's previous bail application and arrest details

Thoogudeepa, who was arrested on June 11, had earlier filed a bail application on September 21 which was denied by a sessions court. Subsequently, he approached the high court and sought interim bail to undergo treatment. The prosecutor recommended that the 47-year-old Kannada actor be subjected to a health evaluation by a state-appointed medical board before going ahead with the surgery.

Case details

Background of the Renukaswamy murder case

The police alleged that 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a Thoogudeepa fan, sent obscene messages to his friend Pavithra Gowda (a co-accused in the case), which infuriated the Kannada actor and allegedly resulted in his murder. Renukaswamy's body was discovered near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9. Police allege Gowda instigated other accused, conspired with them, and participated in the crime.