Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan granted interim bail for surgery
The Karnataka High Court has granted a six-week interim bail to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order on Wednesday to allow Thoogudeepa to undergo necessary surgery. The order was reserved on Tuesday after hearing arguments from both sides, including the actor's legal representative and the state public prosecutor.
Thoogudeepa's health concerns and surgery plans
Thoogudeepa's lawyer, CV Nagesh, disclosed that the actor is facing numbness in both feet and sought permission for his surgery at a private hospital in Mysuru. The state submitted medical reports from doctors at Ballari Central Prison, where Thoogudeepa is lodged, and the head of the department of neurology at a government hospital in Ballari. However, the prosecutor contended the medical documents lacked specifics on how many days Thoogudeepa would need to be hospitalized.
Court's stance on Thoogudeepa's interim bail and surgery location
Referring to Supreme Court precedents cited by Nagesh, the court said the State cannot decide where an undertrial can be treated. However, Justice Shetty grilled Nagesh on why Mysuru was chosen for the surgery. "Why Mysuru? Let a doctor in Bengaluru examine you and provide an assessment of the surgery's urgency and duration," Justice Shetty said, adding, "Interim bail is time-limited, and we need to understand how long you would be hospitalized."
Thoogudeepa's previous bail application and arrest details
Thoogudeepa, who was arrested on June 11, had earlier filed a bail application on September 21 which was denied by a sessions court. Subsequently, he approached the high court and sought interim bail to undergo treatment. The prosecutor recommended that the 47-year-old Kannada actor be subjected to a health evaluation by a state-appointed medical board before going ahead with the surgery.
Background of the Renukaswamy murder case
The police alleged that 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a Thoogudeepa fan, sent obscene messages to his friend Pavithra Gowda (a co-accused in the case), which infuriated the Kannada actor and allegedly resulted in his murder. Renukaswamy's body was discovered near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9. Police allege Gowda instigated other accused, conspired with them, and participated in the crime.