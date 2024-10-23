Summarize Simplifying... In short Nithya Menen, a popular actress, recently dismissed rumors about her impending marriage to a Malayalam actor, calling them baseless. She expressed gratitude for her family's support in her decision to stay unmarried.

'I'm beyond that': Nithya Menen on marriage rumors, societal pressure

What's the story Acclaimed actor Nithya Menen, who has made her mark in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema, recently put an end to rumors of her getting married. Speaking to News18, she stressed her independence and shunned societal expectations. "I'm beyond that now," she said firmly. "I don't think anyone can dictate what I should do." She also thanked her parents for their unconditional support and understanding of her choices.

Menen debunked marriage rumors on social media last year, too

Last year, rumors were abuzz that Menen was gearing up to marry a popular Malayalam actor. However, she quickly debunked the rumors via a video on Instagram. In the video, she explained that she wasn't getting married and called the story baseless. This isn't the first time Menen has had to deal with such rumors, similar speculations have emerged in the past too.

Menen's family supports her decision to remain unmarried

Speaking to News18, Menen revealed that she was not under any pressure from her family to get married. She said, "My parents have been incredibly supportive in that regard. They've granted me the precious gift of freedom, and I cannot imagine a life without it." "They fully understand that."

Menen's upcoming film 'Kadhalikka Neramillai' is in post-production

On the professional front, Menen is currently busy with the post-production of her upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kadhalikka Neramillai. Written and directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies. It stars Jayam Ravi and Menen in lead roles. Most of the film was shot in Chennai and wrapped up in May 2024.