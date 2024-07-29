In short Simplifying... In short Sanjay Dutt is set to captivate audiences with his menacing gangster role in 'KD- The Devil', complete with a vintage aesthetic.

The film, set in 1970s Bangalore, features a star-studded cast including Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Nora Fatehi.

The first song from the film will be released in August, adding to the anticipation.

'KD - The Devil' set for December release

'KD- The Devil': Sanjay Dutt looks menacing as Dhak Deva!

By Tanvi Gupta 11:49 am Jul 29, 202411:49 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 65th birthday on Monday with a special gift for his fans: the unveiling of his look from the much-awaited pan-Indian film, KD - The Devil. In an exciting clip, the makers introduced Dutt as the formidable "Lord of Devil's Democracy" named Dhak Deva. Bankrolled by KVN Productions, and directed by Prem, the film is set to premiere in theaters in December.

Dutt's Dhak Deva: A vintage villain unveiled

In the one-minute clip, Dutt commands the screen from the moment he appears. Sporting a menacing gangster-like avatar complete with a full mustache, Dutt exudes a sinister charm. Clad in a vintage jacket and standing beside a classic car, his intense gaze and enigmatic smirk promise a compelling portrayal of the "Lord of Devil's Democracy." The overall aesthetic is undeniably vintage, adding depth and intrigue to the character's persona.

Star-studded cast and first song release announced

The first song from KD - The Devil is set to be released in August, adding to the growing anticipation. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Nora Fatehi, and V Ravichandran. Promising a cinematic spectacle, the film aims to transport audiences back to the gritty and vibrant streets of 1970s Bangalore through its thrilling narrative rooted in historical events.