The production of 'Baaghi 4', a Tiger Shroff-Sajid Nadiadwala collaboration, is set to kick off soon after wrapping up 'Sikandar' and 'Housefull 5'.

The 'Baaghi' franchise, which began in 2016, has seen a star-studded cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Tiger Shroff fans can also look forward to his appearance in 'Singham Again', slated for a Diwali 2024 release.

Tiger Shroff to star in 'Baaghi 4'; film will go on floors soon

By Isha Sharma 11:35 am Jul 29, 202411:35 am

What's the story Actor Tiger Shroff is set to reprise his role in the fourth installment of the action franchise, Baaghi. The filming is expected to commence after producer Sajid Nadiadwala wraps up his current projects. According to a source, if all goes as planned, production for Baaghi 4 will begin later this year or early next year. The director for the upcoming film has not yet been decided.

Pre-production details

Scripting and casting for 'Baaghi 4' underway

The scripting process for Baaghi 4 is set to begin soon. Once a director is confirmed, the team will discuss casting options for the leading lady. A source told Mid-Day, "The team plans to begin filming after [producer Sajid Nadiadwala's other releases] Sikandar and Housefull 5 are wrapped up." "Sikandar is in production, while Housefull 5 will go on the floors next month. If all goes well, Baaghi 4 will roll later this year, or early next year."

Previous films

Meanwhile, revisit the 'Baaghi' franchise

Baaghi, released in 2016 and helmed by Sabbir Khan, featured Shraddha Kapoor, Sudheer Babu, and Sunil Grover. It was followed up by Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2, starring Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, and Deepak Dobriyal. Kapoor returned for Baaghi 3, also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, and Vijay Varma. Looking ahead, apart from the Baaghi franchise, Shroff will be seen in Singham Again, releasing on Diwali 2024.