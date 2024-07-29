Tiger Shroff-Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi 4' prepares to begin production
Actor Tiger Shroff is set to reprise his role in the fourth installment of the action franchise, Baaghi. The filming is expected to commence after producer Sajid Nadiadwala wraps up his current projects. According to a source, if all goes as planned, production for Baaghi 4 will begin later this year or early next year. The director for the upcoming film has not yet been decided.
Scripting and casting for 'Baaghi 4' underway
The scripting process for Baaghi 4 is set to begin soon. Once a director is confirmed, the team will discuss casting options for the leading lady. A source told Mid-Day, "The team plans to begin filming after [producer Sajid Nadiadwala's other releases] Sikandar and Housefull 5 are wrapped up." "Sikandar is in production, while Housefull 5 will go on the floors next month. If all goes well, Baaghi 4 will roll later this year, or early next year."
Meanwhile, revisit the 'Baaghi' franchise
Baaghi, released in 2016 and helmed by Sabbir Khan, featured Shraddha Kapoor, Sudheer Babu, and Sunil Grover. It was followed up by Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2, starring Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, and Deepak Dobriyal. Kapoor returned for Baaghi 3, also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, and Vijay Varma. Looking ahead, apart from the Baaghi franchise, Shroff will be seen in Singham Again, releasing on Diwali 2024.