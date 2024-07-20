In short Simplifying... In short Ayushmann Khurrana and Raaj Shaandilyaa are reportedly planning their third collaboration, a unique comedy set in India's heartland.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Raaj Shaandilyaa plan third collaboration: Report

What's the story After the triumph of Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and director Raaj Shaandilyaa are reportedly in talks for a third collaboration. Pinkvilla reports that Shaandilyaa has penned a standalone family comedy that has piqued Khurrana's interest. An anonymous source close to the development revealed that the film is not Dream Girl 3, but a unique comic entertainer that has impressed Khurrana.

The writing process for this new project is anticipated to conclude within a month, followed by a narration. At present, Shaandilyaa is engaged with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, while Khurrana is filming an untitled comedy produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. Upon completing this project, Khurrana will commence work on Vampires of Vijay Nagar for Dinesh Vijan in October.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, it has been disclosed that the upcoming film is a unique comedy. "It's a rooted comedy entertainer set in the heartland of India, but with an out of the box 'mudda." "The attempt is to hit a hat-trick and both Ayushmann and Raaj are being very particular about the script." Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2 in 2023.