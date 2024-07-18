In short Simplifying... In short Rebel Wilson, director of 'The Deb', is facing a lawsuit from Ghost, Cameron, and Holden, who accuse her of fabricating lies and unprofessional behavior.

Despite this, her cast and crew, including actor Dolores Dunbar and Emmy-nominated composer Michael Yezerski, have publicly praised her directorial skills and professionalism.

Wilson has dismissed the allegations as "rubbish" on Instagram, challenging the producers to prove their claims. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rebel Wilson faces defamation lawsuit from 'The Deb' producers; finds support from colleagues

Amid defamation lawsuit, 'The Deb' cast, crew support Rebel Wilson

By Isha Sharma 02:30 pm Jul 18, 202402:30 pm

What's the story Australian comedian, actor, and director Rebel Wilson is currently embroiled in a defamation lawsuit filed by the producers of her directorial debut film The Deb. The lawsuit was initiated last week by Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and Vince Holden. This legal action came after Wilson accused the trio of inappropriate behavior on set and embezzling money from the production. Amid such a tumultuous time, she has received support from her colleagues.

The suit

But first, know what defamation suit is all about

In their lawsuit, Ghost, Cameron, and Holden alleged that Wilson fabricated lies about them. They claim this occurred after they refused her "unreasonable demands," which included a request for full writing credit for the screenplay. The script was actually reportedly penned by Hannah Reilly. The lawsuit also accused Wilson of refusing to collaborate with them, "absconding from the project for months at a time," behaving unprofessionally with employees, and making "unauthorized disclosures about the film."

Colleague praise

'The Deb' cast members expressed support for Wilson

Actor Dolores Dunbar publicly praised Wilson's directorial skills, stating that working with her was a "joyous and inclusive experience." Dunbar told Page Six, "With over 60 years of experience as a performer, but making my debut in film, I can say I've never been part of a more joyous and inclusive experience." "Since then, I've shared with family and friends how, as a director, [Wilson] surpassed my expectations." Fellow cast member Shane Jacobson described Wilson as "incredibly supportive and collaborative."

Crew support

Production members, composer praised working experience with Wilson

Emmy-nominated composer Michael Yezerski spoke highly of his experience working with Wilson, calling it "one of the great joys" of his career. Production member Grace Hyde and crew member Jane Dawkins also expressed their support for Wilson online. They praised her professionalism, her approachability as a director, and her respectful treatment toward everyone.

Wilson's response

Wilson responded to lawsuit, challenges producers

In response to the lawsuit, Wilson has defended herself on Instagram. She dismissed the allegations as "rubbish" and insisted that her words were "not defamatory if they were true." "So good luck f-kwit 'producers trying to prove anything other than I'm a professional who did an amazing job as a first time female director!," she earlier wrote on Instagram. The plaintiffs' lawyers have declined to comment on the support Wilson has received from her colleagues.