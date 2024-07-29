In short Simplifying... In short The upcoming docudrama 'Angry Young Men' will explore the professional and personal lives of legendary Bollywood scriptwriters Salim-Javed.

The film, directed by Namrata Rao and co-produced by Salman Khan, Zoya, and Farhan Akhtar, is set to release on an OTT platform around October.

The title pays homage to the iconic character they created for Amitabh Bachchan in the 1973 film 'Zanjeer'.

Docudrama on Salim-Javed's life set to release on OTT

'Angry Young Men': Docudrama on Salim-Javed may release around October

By Isha Sharma 11:09 am Jul 29, 2024

What's the story The celebrated Indian screenwriting duo, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, known collectively as Salim-Javed, will have their lives and careers chronicled in a docudrama titled Angry Young Men. The film is being produced by their children and is expected to be released on an OTT platform as early as October, according to Arbaaz Khan, son of Salim. The docudrama was first announced in 2021 and will detail the pair's collaboration on 24 films from 1971 to 1987.

Docudrama details

Exploring Salim-Javed's professional and personal lives

The film will not only highlight Salim-Javed's professional journey but also delve into their personal lives. "They are legends and need to be documented appropriately," Arbaaz told Mid-Day. "They have never been documented, be it in books or autobiographies. [Without this film], their grandchildren would not know about their humble existence, rise to fame, or why they went their separate ways." "The platform that [our family] has in the film industry today is due to the base that they built."

Film title

'Angry Young Men': A nod to Salim-Javed's iconic archetype

The title is a tribute to the character Salim-Javed created for Amitabh Bachchan in Zanjeer (1973). Initially planned for a theatrical release, the makers decided on an OTT platform due to the sheer volume of content. "Zoya [Javed's daughter] has been documenting them for a while because she knew she wanted to record their rise to fame," said a source close to the production. The film is directed by Namrata Rao and co-produced by Salman Khan, Zoya, and Farhan Akhtar.