Mammootty's 'Bazooka' September release delayed due to unfinished filming: Report
The highly anticipated thriller Bazooka, starring superstar Mammootty and directed by Deeno Dennis, has encountered a delay in its scheduled Onam 2024 release, reported OTTplay. The holdup is due to unfinished filming, specifically scenes involving actor-director Gautham Vasudev Menon. A recent report from the portal suggests that scheduling conflicts are the main reason for the delay, as both Mammootty and Menon are currently involved in another unnamed project.
Post-production begins despite filming delays
Despite the filming delay, post-production work on the completed sections of Bazooka has commenced. The filmmakers plan to wrap up the remaining scenes involving Menon in a short schedule of 2-3 days once their current project concludes. However, due to these circumstances, it is unlikely that Bazooka will meet its initial Onam 2024 (September 2024) release date.
Menon's upcoming project with Mammootty
In addition to his role in Bazooka, Vasudev Menon is also preparing for his directorial debut in Malayalam cinema, with Mammootty portraying a Sherlock-style investigator in the untitled project. Actor Gokul Suresh also plays a significant role in this film, further adding to the anticipation surrounding Menon's debut. Coming to Mammootty, he was last seen in Turbo, which will arrive on SonyLIV on August 9.