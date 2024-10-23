Summarize Simplifying... In short Fans are upset as Rajkummar Rao, the lead actor of 'Stree 2', was missing from the film's promotional clips on Prime Video.

Despite his absence, viewers praised Rao's performance, stating that he carried the film with his portrayal of a hinterland guy.

The likely reason for Rao's absence could be his busy schedule with multiple film releases this year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Stree 2' is streaming on Prime Video

Fans fume over Prime skipping Rajkummar in 'Stree' promotional clips

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:04 pm Oct 23, 202406:04 pm

What's the story Fans of horror-comedy Stree 2 are upset over the apparent exclusion of actor Rajkummar Rao from promotional videos on Amazon Prime Video. The box office hit recently made its digital debut on the streaming platform. Despite rave reviews and appreciation for Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan's cameos, fans noticed that Rao was missing from the promotional content shared by Prime Video on social media.

Fan reactions

'How can they exclude him?'

The promotional videos showcased Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, but Rao was missing from the picture. This triggered a storm of complaints from fans on social media platforms such as Reddit. One user asked, "wtf! How can they exclude him and include cringe Aparshakti? RKR was the lead of the film." Another fan opined Prime Video could have used old pictures of Rao for the promotions if he wasn't available to shoot for it.

Twitter Post

Khurana, Banerjee even address Vicky's (Rao) absence in this clip

Praise for Rao

'Stree 2' is carried by RKR: Fans

Despite the controversy, fans have been vocal in their praise for Rao's performance in Stree 2. One viewer stated, "I recently watched Stree 2 and I have to say this - it is CARRIED by RKR." They further added that while Banerjee was also great, it was Rao who perfectly captured the "tone and mannerisms of a hinterland guy."

Twitter Post

Here's another promotional clip featuring Kapoor

Reason

Busy schedule could be why Rao had to skip

Most likely, Rao's busy calendar stopped him from shooting promotional videos for Prime. The actor has had multiple releases this year with his latest being Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which hit theaters on October 11. While he was also part of Srikanth and Mr and Mrs Mahi, Stree 2 has been his (and every other cast member's) biggest hit this year.