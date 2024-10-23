Summarize Simplifying... In short Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been named the new brand ambassador for Dior, a role she's thrilled to take on, citing a "beautiful cultural synergy" with the fashion house.

Sonam Kapoor becomes Dior brand ambassador

By Tanvi Gupta 02:37 pm Oct 23, 202402:37 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been appointed as the new brand ambassador for French multinational luxury fashion house Dior, reportedly. The announcement comes a month after Kapoor Ahuja attended Dior's Spring/Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. The appointment comes as part of Dior's strategic expansion plans in India, one of the fastest-growing luxury markets in the world.

Actor's response

Kapoor Ahuja's reaction to her new role at Dior

Kapoor Ahuja described the new partnership with Dior as a "beautiful cultural synergy," and expressed her excitement about it. She told WWD, "It's an honor to be a part of Dior's story as they continue to push the boundaries and redefine creativity and elegance in the world of fashion." The actor also lauded Dior's collections for their unique vision and intricate craftsmanship that matches her personal style.

Fashion influence

Kapoor Ahuja's impact and future role at Dior

Reportedly, Kapoor Ahuja's attendance at the Dior Paris show last month generated a total media impact value of $2.7M. As part of her new role, she will be wearing collections designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the womenswear creative director at Dior. At the Paris Fashion Week show, Kapoor Ahuja went all out with a gothic aesthetic in an all-black ensemble featuring a tailored trench coat with floral cross-stitch embroidery and leather riding boots.

Official announcement

Dior's statement on Kapoor Ahuja's appointment

In a statement, Dior praised Kapoor Ahuja as a "multitalented personality" who embodies the "audacity, grace, and elegance of Dior style." The luxury label highlighted that this alliance highlights the strong cultural ties between Dior and India since the inception of the house. "More than ever, this unique alliance celebrates the powerful cultural ties that have united Dior and India since the very beginning of the house," Dior said in a statement.