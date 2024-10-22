Summarize Simplifying... In short Darshan, arrested for the brutal murder of Renukaswamy, is seeking bail due to severe back pain that may require surgery.

The Karnataka High Court, challenging a previous denial of bail, has ordered a detailed medical report and set the next hearing for October 28.

The case, sparked by derogatory social media comments about Darshan's friend, Pavithra Gowda, has gripped public interest due to the gruesome nature of Renukaswamy's death. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Darshan is currently lodged in a Karnataka jail

Darshan seeks bail in Renukaswamy murder case, citing health issues

By Tanvi Gupta 04:50 pm Oct 22, 202404:50 pm

What's the story Actor Darshan has sought bail in the ongoing Renukaswamy murder case, citing severe health problems as the reason for his plea. His legal team has claimed he is suffering from a serious back condition which may require surgery. They contended his health has deteriorated during his time in custody and stressed while he is currently being treated in the prison hospital, he needs specialized care.

Bail plea

Darshan's bail plea hearing commenced in Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court has started hearing Darshan's bail plea in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. His lawyers, led by senior advocate CV Nagesh, told the court that Darshan is suffering from acute back pain at L1 and L5 as per doctors at Bengaluru's VIMS Hospital. The medical reports indicate that he may require surgery, hence the bail plea on health grounds.

Court proceedings

Court orders detailed medical report, next hearing on October 28

The High Court has also directed jail authorities to submit a detailed medical report on Darshan's health condition. Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna Kumar has also been directed to file objections to the bail plea. The next hearing will take place on October 28, where further discussions will be held. The court's decision challenges a previous ruling by a lower court which had denied Darshan bail earlier this month.

Case background

Darshan's arrest and the allegations surrounding Renukaswamy's murder

Darshan was arrested on June 11, just days after Renukaswamy's death on June 9, 2024. Renukaswamy died from injuries sustained in an attack allegedly planned by Darshan. The alleged motive behind the attack centers on derogatory comments made by the victim on social media about Darshan's partner/friend, Pavithra Gowda. This has complicated the legal proceedings and fueled public interest in the case.

Murder details

Brutal nature of Renukaswamy's murder and public interest

The case revolves around the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, whose body was discovered near the Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 9. The post-mortem report revealed several signs of torture, including bruises, a missing ear, and ruptured testicles. Pictures clicked by the crime branch team showed extensive bruising across Renukaswamy's body, especially on his back, arms, and chest. Darshan was arrested for his alleged involvement in this case along with Gowda and 15 others.