Film inspired by Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance gets release date
A new Lifetime Christmas movie, Christmas in the Spotlight, is set to premiere on November 23 this year. The film is part of Lifetime's annual holiday programming, called It's a Wonderful Lifetime. And while not officially based on pop star Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship, the plot bears striking similarities to their real-life romance.
'Christmas in the Spotlight' plot mirrors Swift-Kelce's love story
The movie follows Bowyn, a pop star played by Jessica Lord, who meets Drew, a professional football player played by Laith Wallschleger. Their relationship takes off after Drew publicly declares his crush on Bowyn at one of her concerts. The pair then faces challenges from the media, paparazzi, and their families while questioning the authenticity of their relationship. Interestingly, they must decide by Christmas whether their love will endure.
First look at 'Christmas in the Spotlight' released
The first look at Christmas in the Spotlight was unveiled on Tuesday, showing Wallschleger and Lord embracing on a red carpet. The background is replete with Christmas trees and decorations, hinting at the festive theme of the film. A security guard can also be spotted in the background, symbolizing the constant scrutiny they face. The title also stars TV host Jeannie Mai as Bowyn's manager and TikTok influencer Haley Kalil as Drew's sister-in-law.
Swift-Kelce's romance parallels with 'Christmas in the Spotlight'
The plot of Christmas in the Spotlight mirrors Swift and Kelce's real-life romance. Kelce attended one of Swift's concerts and expressed his interest through his podcast, leading to their romantic involvement. Swift was later seen supporting Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs games. The film is written by Eirene Tran Donohue and directed by Michelle Ouellet.