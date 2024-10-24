Summarize Simplifying... In short In a unique twist, Karan Johar lends his voice to 'Basanti', an old red Fiat car in Twinkle Khanna's upcoming film 'Go Noni Go'.

What's the story The star-studded premiere of Go Noni Go at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 was graced by Akshay Kumar, his wife Twinkle Khanna, and mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia. The film is an adaptation of Khanna's short story Salaam Noni Appa, with Kapadia in the titular role. Notably, filmmaker Karan Johar has lent his voice to a character named Basanti in this much-anticipated movie.

In an interesting twist, Johar has given the voiceover for Basanti, an old red Fiat car driven by Kapadia's character. He is the sutradhar (narrator) of the film, as per a Bollywood Hungama report. When asked whose idea it was to involve Johar in this unique way, producer Sameer Nair credited fellow producer Tanuj Garg. However, Garg denied it being his idea leading to a light-hearted confusion over who actually suggested this innovative concept.

About the release plans of Go Noni Go, producer Atul Kasbekar said the film will be released on an OTT platform, with an official announcement coming soon. Meanwhile, actor Rohan Mehra said he was excited to share screen space with industry veterans in the film. Though his character has only two scenes, Mehra called the experience "quite overwhelming" and "really exciting."