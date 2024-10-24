Summarize Simplifying... In short Rapper Cardi B has been hospitalized, leading to the cancellation of her upcoming festival performance. She expressed her disappointment on social media, promising her fans a stronger return.

Cardi B is recovering from a medical emergency

Cardi B hospitalized; festival performance canceled due to 'medical emergency'

What's the story Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has canceled her upcoming performance at the One Music Fest in Atlanta on Saturday. The 32-year-old artist took to social media to announce that she is recovering from an undisclosed "medical emergency" that has resulted in her hospitalization. "I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency...and I won't be able to perform," she said.

Cardi B expressed disappointment over missing one music fest

Cardi B also expressed her disappointment at not being able to perform for her fans this weekend. She wrote, "It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there." The rapper also thanked her fanbase, known as the 'Bardi Gang,' for their understanding and assured them she would return "better and stronger soon."

Cardi B's recent public appearance and alleged swatting incident

Before her hospitalization, Cardi B was last seen in public at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Brooklyn, New York, on October 15. This health update comes days after she alleged that an anonymous caller reported her to Child Protective Services (CPS) for abusing her kids. The rapper shares three kids with estranged husband Offset: daughter Kulture (6), son Wave (3), and a newborn daughter born in September.

Cardi B vowed to take legal action over CPS incident

Speaking during an Instagram Live, Cardi B vowed to get to the bottom of the alleged prank call. She slammed the caller for their insensitivity and vowed to take legal action against both CPS and the person who made the call. "Don't you ever in your...life play with my motherhood or my ex-husband's fatherhood," she warned. To note, the 32-year-old rapper and singer filed for divorce from Offset in July.