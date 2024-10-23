Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' will hit theaters on April 10, 2025

What's the story On Wednesday, the creators of Prabhas's forthcoming film The Raja Saab revealed a new motion poster featuring the actor in a never-seen-before look. This announcement came on the actor's 45th birthday. In the clip, Prabhas appears in an unprecedented avatar, resembling an older king with a cigar in his mouth. The Raja Saab also confirmed that the film is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2025.

The latest motion poster suggests the film incorporates horror elements. In the video, Prabhas is seated on a throne adorned with embedded faces, exuding an intense gaze enhanced by his salt-and-pepper hairstyle. He is dressed in a black kurta and pyjama, complemented by a blue velvet shrug while holding a cigar. Initially reported as a horror family drama, this poster seems to confirm those rumors.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab promises a unique mix of thrills and chills. This Prabhas-Maruthi collaboration is especially exciting considering their unique styles: Prabhas's magnetic screen presence and Maruthi's engaging storytelling. The film stars an ensemble cast including Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad, the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Beyond The Raja Saab, Prabhas has a packed schedule with some exciting projects in his kitty. He will star in Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and reprise his role in Salaar 2 by Prashanth Neel. He is also a part of the second installment of Nag Ashwin's ambitious project Kalki 2898 AD, which is currently in the pre-production stage, as well as an untitled venture with Hanu Raghavapudi.