What's the story The star-studded film Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor will be making its digital debut on Netflix. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film was released in theaters on September 27 and drew attention for its grandeur and VFX. Although it opened strong with collections of around ₹74cr across all languages combined, it fared averagely at the box office with total earnings of over ₹290cr.

Netflix has acquired the digital rights of Devara Part 1 and is likely to start streaming it on November 8. The film will be streamed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. This was NTR's first solo release after RRR where he shared screen space with Ram Charan. Surely, the success of Devara has been nowhere near the SS Rajamouli sensation.

NTR also expressed disappointment over the audience's reception of Devara Part 1. He said, "We, as an audience, have become very negative these days. We are not able to enjoy a film in an innocent manner anymore." He suggested that increased exposure to cinema has made audiences analyze and judge films more critically, perhaps affecting their ability to appreciate movies like Devara Part 1.