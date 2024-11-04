Summarize Simplifying... In short The Kannada superhero film 'Bagheera' has been a hit, raking in ₹13cr in just four days. The film saw high occupancy rates in Kannada theaters, particularly in cities like Mysuru and Shivamogga, contributing to its box office success.

'Bagheera' box office collection

Kannada superhero film 'Bagheera' maintains momentum; collects ₹13cr after Day-4

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:58 am Nov 04, 202411:58 am

What's the story The Kannada film Bagheera, directed by Dr. Suri and produced by Hombale Films, has continued its steady performance at the box office since its release. The movie features Sri Murali, Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, and Achyuth Kumar in key roles. After three successful days in theaters, the film's total earnings stood at an estimated ₹9.85cr (India net). On its fourth day alone, it added another ₹3.15cr to this tally across all languages.

Box office performance

'Bagheera' witnessed significant growth in collections

Bagheera saw a steady growth in its box office collection over the first three days. The film opened with ₹3.05cr on Day 1, then saw an 8.2% growth to ₹3.3cr on Day 2. On Day 3, the collections rose further by 6.06% to ₹3.5cr before resting at an estimated ₹3.15cr on Day 4 (Sunday). This steady growth gave it a total of ₹13cr over four days (across all languages), a successful run so far.

Theater occupancy

'Bagheera' dominated Kannada theaters with high occupancy

The film Bagheera witnessed a high occupancy in Kannada theaters on its fourth day, with an overall rate of 58.37%. The morning shows opened with 24.83% occupancy, which saw a significant rise to 71.6% for afternoon shows and 72.49% for evening shows. The night shows continued to hold strong at 64.55%. This indicates the film has been well-received by the Kannada-speaking audience, helping its box office success.

Regional performance

'Bagheera' saw varied occupancy rates across regions

Regionally, Bagheera witnessed mixed occupancies in Kannada theaters. Bengaluru recorded a 54% overall occupancy on Sunday, while Hubballi (Hubli) and Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) both scored an impressive 71%. Mysuru (Mysore) and Shivamogga had high occupancies of 77.75% and 83.75% respectively. The film also did well in Mumbai with a 62% overall occupancy rate.

Telugu performance

'Bagheera' struggled in Telugu theaters with low occupancy

Unlike its success in Kannada theaters, Bagheera struggled to pull crowds in Telugu theaters. The film recorded a low overall occupancy of 18.71% on Sunday. Morning shows opened to a 14.26% occupancy, which saw a slight increase through the day, reaching 16.74% for afternoon shows, 21.35% for evening shows, and peaking at 22.47% for night shows. This data suggests the film hasn't resonated as strongly with the Telugu-speaking audience as it has with the Kannada-speaking viewership.