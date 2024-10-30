Summarize Simplifying... In short "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" has raked in ₹41.11cr in 19 days, despite underperforming in key markets like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The film's earnings are predicted to surpass Rao's previous film, but not his hit movie Srikanth.

However, the upcoming Diwali releases of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again may impact its box office performance, potentially leading to a drop in screen count. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' is steady; collects ₹41.11cr in 19 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:44 am Oct 30, 202410:44 am

What's the story Bollywood film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, has earned around ₹41.11 crore in 19 days. Although the film saw a spike in earnings during its third weekend with around ₹1.2 crore earned each day, it saw a huge drop on Monday and Tuesday, earning just ₹45 lakh each day. Trade experts estimate the film's lifetime business at ₹42-45 crore.

Market analysis

Film's performance in key markets under scrutiny

Despite its mass appeal, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video hasn't done as well as expected in key markets like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. The film's earnings are expected to exceed Rao's previous film Mr and Mrs Mahi but miss out on his other movie Srikanth. These projections are based on the current trend of daily collections hovering around ₹40 lakh.

Box office battle

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' faces competition from Diwali releases

The film's earnings are likely to be affected by the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again this Diwali. With a small window till Friday, November 1 to rake in more moolah, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and another film Jigra will probably witness a drop in screen count post-Diwali due to these new releases. This makes it difficult for the films to hold up at the box office.