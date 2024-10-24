Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bougainvillea", a film based on a 2019 novel, has steadily earned ₹13.61 crore in India and ₹13.8 crore overseas, despite a drop in daily collections after its opening weekend.

The movie, which cost ₹30 crore to produce, tells the story of a family entangled in a police investigation following the mysterious disappearance of tourists in Kerala. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bougainvillea' box office collection

'Bougainvillea' is slow but steady; earns ₹13.61cr by Day 7

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:25 pm Oct 24, 202412:25 pm

What's the story Despite mixed reviews, the Malayalam psychological thriller Bougainvillea has done well at the box office, ending its first week with a global collection of about ₹29 crore. The film, directed by Amal Neerad and starring Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil, collected about ₹26 crore during its extended opening weekend. The success is largely attributed to strong performances and direction.

Box office details

'Bougainvillea' domestic and overseas earnings breakdown

According to Sacnilk, Bougainvillea's net collections in India stood at ₹13.61 crore (with ₹0.56L on Day 7), pushing its gross total to ₹15.2 crore. The film also did well overseas, raking in ₹13.8 crore. Although the daily collections have dropped since the opening weekend, the film still remains strong at the domestic box office with an overall Malayalam occupancy of 12.61% on Wednesday (October 23).

Film insights

'Bougainvillea' production and plot: A quick look

Bougainvillea was made on an estimated budget of ₹30 crore. The screenplay, penned by Neerad and Lajo Jose, is based on the latter's 2019 novel Ruthinte Lokam. The film revolves around a family caught in a police investigation over the mysterious disappearance of tourists in Kerala. Boban plays Dr. Royce Thomas, while Faasil essays ACP David Koshy IPS, and Jyothirmayi appears as Reethu Thomas.