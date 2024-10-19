Summarize Simplifying... In short Hugh Jackman's iconic Wolverine suit in Deadpool & Wolverine cost a whopping $100K to create.

What's the story The iconic brown-and-tan suit donned by Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine apparently cost a whopping $1,00,000 to make. This was revealed during an interview about the film's production. Although it was only on screen for a few minutes, the suit was a major investment for the filmmakers. The expensive Easter egg was included as fans were eager to see Jackman in this costume since his cinematic debut as Wolverine in X-Men (2000).

Dean Zimmerman, the editor of Deadpool & Wolverine, gave the Comic Book Movie a glimpse into the production process. He said that a storyboard artist gave a list of 10 Wolverine variants to choose from. "That brown and tan [suit], we spent about $1,00,000 building that. They're expensive... We had to get a little economical with what we could come up with and do," Zimmerman explained.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) goes on a quest across the Marvel Multiverse to find a Wolverine variant who can save Earth-10005. This takes us to a hilarious montage of different Wolverines, including one played by Henry Cavill. However, one scene that really made fans happy was an Easter egg tribute to Wolverine's first comic book fight with Hulk, shown in The Incredible Hulk #180-182 (1974).

Despite the hefty price tag of Jackman's suit, Deadpool & Wolverine proved to be a financial success. The film grossed $1.33B at the box office, proving that the investment in the iconic costume paid off. This goes on to show how attention to detail and fan service can contribute to a film's commercial success. The movie is now available for streaming on Disney+.