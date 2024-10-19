Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood's Diwali blockbusters have been raking in big bucks, with Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' leading the pack with a whopping ₹336 crore.

Other notable successes include 'Housefull 4' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo' crossing the ₹200 crore mark, and despite pandemic restrictions, 'Sooryavanshi' managed to earn ₹195 crore.

These films highlight Diwali as a lucrative season for Bollywood releases.

Bollywood films that lit up Diwali box offices

'Tiger 3,' 'Housefull 4': Bollywood's top-grossing Diwali blockbusters

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Oct 19, 202402:10 am

What's the story The festive season of Diwali is a money-minting time for the Indian film industry, with big releases often turning into blockbusters. This has been the case for the last decade, with several Bollywood movies raking in big bucks during this time. As we gear up for another round of big-ticket releases this Diwali with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, let's look at some of the highest-grossing Diwali releases of the last 10 years.

'Tiger 3' topped Diwali earnings with ₹336 crore

Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which was released in 2023, is the highest-grossing Diwali film of the last decade. The third film in YRF's Spy Universe's Tiger franchise, starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi alongside Khan, earned a whopping ₹336 crore. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The movie delves deeper into the universe of espionage, offering fans a perfect mix of thrilling action and emotional depth.

'Housefull 4' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo' crossed ₹200 crore

The 2019 comedy film Housefull 4, led by Akshay Kumar with an ensemble cast of Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda, also made Diwali brighter for Bollywood by crossing the coveted ₹200cr mark, collecting ₹205cr. Similarly, the 2015 family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo starring Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was another Diwali release that earned over ₹218cr. These films further demonstrated the box office appeal of festive releases.

'Golmaal Again' and 'Sooryavanshi' added to Diwali successes

Rohit Shetty's comedy film Golmaal Again, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead, was another Diwali success story. Released in 2017, the film crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the box office. Meanwhile, in 2021, despite COVID-19 restrictions and a limited theatrical release, Shetty's other film Sooryavanshi featuring Kumar managed to earn ₹195 crore. These films further cemented Diwali as a profitable season for Bollywood releases.