'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' releases this Diwali

Why Anees Bazmee changed 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' from thriller to horror-comedy

By Tanvi Gupta 04:07 pm Oct 09, 202404:07 pm

What's the story The trailer for the much-awaited horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was finally released on Wednesday. In a recent interview with HT, the film's director Anees Bazmee expressed his excitement over the buzz surrounding the movie. He said, "I love that there is buzz for the film. After all, Bazmee ki film ka toh buzz hona hi chahiye (there should be buzz for Bazmee's film)." The film is slated to hit theaters this Diwali.

Filming challenges

Bazmee's determination to meet 'BB3' release deadline

Bazmee revealed he directed the film despite suffering from a broken leg. He recalled, "A week or 10 days before the shoot, I broke three bones in my leg and I had to get surgery. The doctors advised me to bed rest for six months." "But I felt if I stay in bed, I won't get better. We had targeted one-and-a-half years ago that we wanted to release it on Diwali and I didn't want my injury to ruin that."

Genre transition

'BB3' genre shift: From psychological thriller to horror-comedy

The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film was a psychological thriller, a remake of the Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu. But for the second and third installments, Bazmee decided to take a different route by introducing elements of horror-comedy. He explained this decision stating, "The first film was made beautifully by Priyadarshanji and Akshay Kumar had done amazing work there." "So, I did not want to go the psychological thriller route because I wanted it to be different."

Iconic comeback

Vidya Balan's return as Manjulika in 'BB3'

Bazmee was also thrilled to have Vidya Balan reprise her iconic role as OG (original) Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He said, "The best thing that could have happened for this film was the return of Vidya Balan." "She is a great actress and I have always loved her work. When I narrated the story to her, she immediately said she wanted to do this."

Trailer insights

'BB3' trailer revealed Madhuri Dixit's role

The trailer of BB3 has revealed Madhuri Dixit's role as the "other" Manjulika. Even though the trailer got mixed reactions, Bazmee is hopeful, saying, "I think that everyone has their own way of thinking. It is very difficult to analyze any film...based on a 2-3-minute teaser or trailer." The film is headlined by Kartik Aaryan and also stars Triptii Dimri. It will clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

