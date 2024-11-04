'KA' continues steady run; rakes in ₹14.15cr in 4 days
Telugu film KA (2024), directed by Sandeep and produced by Srichakraas Entertainment and KA Productions, has continued to perform steadily at the box office. The movie features Tanvi Raam, Saranya Pradeep, Kiran Abbavaram, Ajay, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. After its first four days of release, the film has earned an estimated ₹14.15cr net in India.
'KA' saw a significant increase in collections on Day 4
On its fourth day at the box office, KA (2024) witnessed a major spike in collections, earning approximately ₹3.75cr net in India. The boost came after a minor decline on the second day when the film collected ₹3cr, 14.29% lower than its opening day collection of ₹3.5cr. However, it recovered on the third and fourth days with collections of ₹3.6cr and ₹3.75cr, respectively.
'KA' enjoyed high occupancy rates in Telugu theaters
The film KA (2024) continued to enjoy high occupancy rates in Telugu theaters on its fourth day of release. Overall Telugu occupancy on Sunday stood at 71.83%, with the highest attendance coming during evening shows at 84.28%. Morning shows saw a lower turnout with 47.82% occupancy, but numbers improved during afternoon and night shows, registering occupancies of 76.63% and 78.58% respectively.
'KA' recorded highest theater occupancy in Hyderabad
Region-wise, KA (2024) saw the highest theater occupancy in Hyderabad at 80.75% across 236 shows. It was closely followed by Vizag-Visakhapatnam with an occupancy rate of 79.25% over 66 shows. Nizamabad saw the lowest turnout, where the film could only fill 11.25% of seats across 13 shows on Sunday.