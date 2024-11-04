Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2024 film 'KA' has had a successful run at the box office, earning ₹14.15cr in just four days.

The film has been particularly popular in Telugu theaters, with high occupancy rates, especially during evening shows.

The highest theater occupancy was recorded in Hyderabad, while Vizag-Visakhapatnam also showed strong numbers.

Movie goers are liking Kiran Abbavaram's Telugu flick

'KA' continues steady run; rakes in ₹14.15cr in 4 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:43 am Nov 04, 202411:43 am

What's the story Telugu film KA (2024), directed by Sandeep and produced by Srichakraas Entertainment and KA Productions, has continued to perform steadily at the box office. The movie features Tanvi Raam, Saranya Pradeep, Kiran Abbavaram, Ajay, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. After its first four days of release, the film has earned an estimated ₹14.15cr net in India.

Collection boost

'KA' saw a significant increase in collections on Day 4

On its fourth day at the box office, KA (2024) witnessed a major spike in collections, earning approximately ₹3.75cr net in India. The boost came after a minor decline on the second day when the film collected ₹3cr, 14.29% lower than its opening day collection of ₹3.5cr. However, it recovered on the third and fourth days with collections of ₹3.6cr and ₹3.75cr, respectively.

Occupancy rates

'KA' enjoyed high occupancy rates in Telugu theaters

The film KA (2024) continued to enjoy high occupancy rates in Telugu theaters on its fourth day of release. Overall Telugu occupancy on Sunday stood at 71.83%, with the highest attendance coming during evening shows at 84.28%. Morning shows saw a lower turnout with 47.82% occupancy, but numbers improved during afternoon and night shows, registering occupancies of 76.63% and 78.58% respectively.

Regional performance

'KA' recorded highest theater occupancy in Hyderabad

Region-wise, KA (2024) saw the highest theater occupancy in Hyderabad at 80.75% across 236 shows. It was closely followed by Vizag-Visakhapatnam with an occupancy rate of 79.25% over 66 shows. Nizamabad saw the lowest turnout, where the film could only fill 11.25% of seats across 13 shows on Sunday.