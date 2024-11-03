'KA' box office collection

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:09 pm Nov 03, 202401:09 pm

What's the story The Telugu film KA, directed by Sandeep and produced by Srichakraas Entertainment and KA Productions, has taken a solid start at the box office. The movie, which features Tanvi Raam, Saranya Pradeep, Kiran Abbavaram, Ajay, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles, raked in an estimated ₹6.8cr India net in its first two days of release. On its third day (Saturday), the film added around ₹3.75cr to its earnings (early estimates), taking the total to around ₹10.55cr India net.

Occupancy report

'KA' witnessed 66.72% occupancy on Saturday

KA had a stellar 66.72% Telugu occupancy on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The film's occupancy in theaters improved through the day, starting from 43.95% for morning shows to 86.58% for night shows. In key regions like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the film recorded occupancies of 76.5% and 72.5%, respectively.