'Jigra' box office collection

'Jigra' has no takers; collects ₹31.25cr in 18 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:36 am Oct 29, 2024

What's the story The Alia Bhatt-led film Jigra is failing to make a mark at the Indian box office. Despite its star cast and A-list production house backing (Dharma Productions), the movie has not been able to taste success. Featuring Bhatt in an action role for the first time, Jigra required more moolah to be deemed a theatrical hit. However, after 18 days in theaters, it has only earned ₹31.25cr domestically.

Collection dip

'Jigra' faced a dip in collections on Monday

On its 18th day, Jigra's earnings fell to a paltry ₹25L, a far cry from Sunday's collection of around ₹65L. With just two days to go before major Diwali releases take over the box office, the film is unlikely to touch a lifetime total of ₹35cr. The upcoming films Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are likely to give tough competition to Jigra and other current releases.

International success

'Jigra' finds success overseas, recovers costs through rights

Despite its domestic struggles, Jigra has found success in international markets. The film's overseas collection stands at approximately ₹25cr ($3 million), showcasing Bhatt's global appeal. Further, the film has managed to recover its costs through the sale of digital and satellite rights. This international performance and rights sale ensures that Jigra will not be a financial loss for its producers, despite underperforming at the Indian box office.