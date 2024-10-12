Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a grand promotional event featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rana Daggubati, Alia Bhatt's Telugu-dubbed film 'Jigra' had a disappointing opening, earning just ₹4.25cr.

The film, which explores the emotional bond between siblings, saw low audience turnout even in areas like Warangal and Nizamabad.

'Jigra' was released on Friday

Box office: Alia's 'Jigra' disappoints, opens at ₹4.25cr

By Isha Sharma 09:36 am Oct 12, 202409:36 am

What's the story Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, has had a lukewarm start at the box office. Released on Friday, the film collected a net of ₹4.25 crore in India despite being released during the festive season. Most of these earnings came from the Hindi version while the Telugu-dubbed version managed only ₹5 lakh. Jigra is reportedly Bhatt's lowest opener since Highway and clashed with Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video.

Promotional disappointment

'Jigra' Telugu version flopped despite star-studded promotion

Despite being heavily promoted at a grand event attended by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rana Daggubati, the Telugu-dubbed version of Jigra failed to draw audiences. Some morning shows in areas like Warangal and Nizamabad reportedly witnessed zero occupancy. This underperformance is likely to disappoint the makers who had high hopes for the film's success in these regions.

Box office hopes

'Jigra' needs significant jump in collections for decent run

The makers are hoping for a boost in figures driven by positive word of mouth and the Dussehra festival. The film needs to show a 30-40% jump on Saturday to have any chance of a decent lifetime run at the box office. Co-produced by Bhatt under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Jigra is an emotional story about the bond between a brother and a sister.