How Lakshya was impacted after 'Dostana 2,' 'Bedhadak' were shelved
Lakshya recently made his Bollywood debut with Kill, following a turbulent journey marked by the cancelation of his first two film projects. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, he discussed the circumstances that led to the shelving of Dostana 2 and Bedhadak. Both films, announced in 2019 and 2022 respectively, were set to feature Lakshya in leading roles but were ultimately axed, eventually leaving him in limbo.
Lakshya recalls emotional struggles amid canceled projects
Lakshya described the period of his canceled projects as 'turbulent,' stating, "My first film didn't work out for me. The second film also didn't happen for me." "Somewhere, I was losing that confidence as an actor and human being. My morale was shaking and going down." He expressed his desperation during this time, saying, "I needed a film desperately. I kept hearing that I'll be making my film debut but it was just not happening."
His nervousness and enlightenment on 'Dostana 2' set
Despite having done 600 episodes on television, Lakshya admitted to feeling nervous on the set of Dostana 2. He said, "I was sweating. You feel the pressure of being on a Dharma set." He recalled a long walking shot where he had to acquire a certain kind of gait for his character and feared he would trip. The film was supposed to co-star Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, but its fate now remains uncertain.
Lakshya's debut film 'Kill' received critical acclaim
Despite the setbacks, Lakshya's debut film Kill, produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga and billed as India's most violent film, is currently running in theaters. The actor has been receiving critical acclaim for his performance in the film. He took away valuable lessons from his earlier experiences, learning the importance of hard work, patience, resilience, and staying grounded. Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, also stars Ashish Vidyarthi and Raghav Juyal and is set for a Hollywood adaptation.