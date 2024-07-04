In brief Simplifying... In brief Rajpal Yadav was initially considered for the role of Jethalal in the popular show 'TMKOC', but he passed on it without any regrets.

While Joshi, who eventually played Jethalal, is known for his roles in films like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', Yadav has a large fanbase from his performances in Hindi comedies such as 'Hungama' and 'Garam Masala'.

The surprising truth behind Jethalal's casting has been revealed!

'TMKOC': Rajpal Yadav was the original choice for Jethalal's role!

By Isha Sharma 12:49 pm Jul 04, 2024

What's the story In a surprising revelation, it has been disclosed that Dilip Joshi, who plays the iconic character Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was not the original choice for this role. The part was initially offered to Rajpal Yadav, known for his role as Chhote Pandit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. However, Yadav declined the offer seeking a role specifically written for him.

Yadav has no regrets about turning down the role

Despite passing on the role, Yadav expressed no regrets. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Yadav stated, "Jethalal ka character ki pehchaan ek achche adakaar, ek achche kalakaar ke haathon hui aur main har kirdaar ko kisi kalakaar ka kirdaar maanta hoon. Humlog ek manoranjan ki market mein hai toh main kisi kalakaar ke kirdaar mein apne kirdaar ko fit nahi karna chahta."

Joshi and Yadav's different career paths

Apart from the long-running TMKOC, Joshi is also known for being a part of several memorable movies such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and Maine Pyar Kiya, among others. Yadav, on the other hand, has created a large fanbase due to his work in Hindi comedies such as Hungama, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan, and Chup Chup Ke.