Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently became a real-life father to a girl named Lara, is set to portray a "girl dad" in his upcoming action film, 'Baby John'.

The film, directed by Kalees and rumored to feature a special appearance by Salman Khan, is slated for a Christmas release.

This personal and professional overlap adds a touch of authenticity to Dhawan's on-screen role. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Think Varun Dhawan can't do action? Watch 'Baby John' TasterCut

By Tanvi Gupta 11:38 am Nov 04, 202411:38 am

What's the story Varun Dhawan, who has proved his versatility in all kinds of films, is all set to surprise us with his latest offering, Baby John. The movie is an official remake of Atlee's Tamil blockbuster Theri (2016). A teaser of the movie was released in theaters last Friday and later leaked on social media. Now officially out, the nearly two-minute clip has captivated viewers with its high-octane action and intriguing storyline. Here's the breakdown.

Character reveal

Dhawan's multifaceted role in 'Baby John' revealed

The taster cut of Baby John gives a glimpse of Dhawan's multi-dimensional character. He plays a tough cop, an action hero, a chef, and a doting father to his daughter. This will be the first time Dhawan will be seen playing a "girl dad" on screen, just like he is in real life as a new father. The teaser shows the supporting cast, including Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff. Shroff will be seen playing the antagonist.

Twitter Post

Have you watched it yet?

Personal life

Dhawan's real-life fatherhood and on-screen portrayal

Interestingly, Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child in June this year. The actor recently revealed his daughter's name as Lara Dhawan on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. This personal development makes his on-screen portrayal as a "girl dad" in Baby John all the more authentic. Meanwhile, directed by Kalees, reports suggest that Salman Khan will make a special appearance in the upcoming action-packed film, set for December 25 release.