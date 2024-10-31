Meet Lara: Varan Dhawan reveals daughter's name for first time
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who recently embraced fatherhood, has revealed his daughter's name publicly for the first time. Appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 (KBC 16) recently, Dhawan disclosed that he and his wife Natasha Dalal have named their five-month-old daughter Lara. The revelation came when Bachchan inquired about his new role as a father.
Dhawan discussed fatherhood and Bachchan offered parenting advice
In the episode that aired Wednesday night, Dhawan spoke about his fatherhood journey. When Bachchan remarked, "This Diwali must be special for you with Goddess Lakshmi herself arriving at your home," Dhawan replied, "We named her Lara. I'm still learning to connect with her; as you said, everything changes when a baby comes home." Bachchan then offered the new dad some advice: "Keep your wife happy. If she's content, everything else will fall into place."
The significance of Dhawan's daughter's name
The name Lara has deep meanings in different cultures. In Latin, it comes from "Larunda," a mythological figure associated with household deities and protection. In Russian culture, Lara is a diminutive of Larisa, meaning cheerfulness or happiness. Some meanings also associate it with the Greek word "laros," meaning sweetness or pleasantness. Dhawan and his wife welcomed their baby girl on June 3. They announced their pregnancy in February.
Dhawan's upcoming projects include 'Citadel: Hunny Bunny'
On the professional front, Dhawan is gearing up for his role in the spy thriller Citadel: Hunny Bunny. He will be sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in this Indian spin-off of the show Citadel, which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The series is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on November 7. He also has Atlee-produced Baby John lined up for release on December 25, featuring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.