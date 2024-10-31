Summarize Simplifying... In short Varan Dhawan recently revealed the name of his newborn daughter, Lara, a name with deep cultural significance, symbolizing protection, happiness, and sweetness.

On the career front, Dhawan is preparing for his role in the upcoming spy thriller, 'Citadel: Hunny Bunny', set to premiere on November 7, and the Atlee-produced 'Baby John', releasing on December 25. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Varun Dhawan's daughter is named Lara

Meet Lara: Varan Dhawan reveals daughter's name for first time

By Tanvi Gupta 10:26 am Oct 31, 202410:26 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who recently embraced fatherhood, has revealed his daughter's name publicly for the first time. Appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 (KBC 16) recently, Dhawan disclosed that he and his wife Natasha Dalal have named their five-month-old daughter Lara. The revelation came when Bachchan inquired about his new role as a father.

Fatherhood journey

Dhawan discussed fatherhood and Bachchan offered parenting advice

In the episode that aired Wednesday night, Dhawan spoke about his fatherhood journey. When Bachchan remarked, "This Diwali must be special for you with Goddess Lakshmi herself arriving at your home," Dhawan replied, "We named her Lara. I'm still learning to connect with her; as you said, everything changes when a baby comes home." Bachchan then offered the new dad some advice: "Keep your wife happy. If she's content, everything else will fall into place."

Name meaning

The significance of Dhawan's daughter's name

The name Lara has deep meanings in different cultures. In Latin, it comes from "Larunda," a mythological figure associated with household deities and protection. In Russian culture, Lara is a diminutive of Larisa, meaning cheerfulness or happiness. Some meanings also associate it with the Greek word "laros," meaning sweetness or pleasantness. Dhawan and his wife welcomed their baby girl on June 3. They announced their pregnancy in February.

Career update

Dhawan's upcoming projects include 'Citadel: Hunny Bunny'

On the professional front, Dhawan is gearing up for his role in the spy thriller Citadel: Hunny Bunny. He will be sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in this Indian spin-off of the show Citadel, which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The series is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on November 7. He also has Atlee-produced Baby John lined up for release on December 25, featuring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.