Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been named the top celebrity couple in advertising by TAM AdEx, surpassing other famous pairs like the Bachchans and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt.

In a surprising twist, TV actor Rupali Ganguly outshone Bollywood's Ranveer Singh in visibility.

Notably, retired cricketer Dhoni remains a strong presence in the endorsement scene.

Akshay Kumar has become the most visible star

The king of TV ads is Akshay Kumar, not SRK!

By Tanvi Gupta 01:15 pm Oct 07, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has become the most visible star in television advertisements, the TAM AdEx Celebrity Endorsement Report for January-June 2024 has revealed. Kumar averaged an impressive 22 hours of visibility per day during the period, the report revealed. This high visibility rate puts him ahead of other Bollywood heavyweights such as Shah Rukh Khan (20 hours), Amitabh Bachchan (16 hours), and popular cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Celebrity duo

Kumar and Khanna crowned as top celebrity couple

Apart from his individual success, Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna were also named the top celebrity couple by TAM AdEx. The couple's popularity in the advertising world is pretty evident, with their combined visibility exceeding that of other famous duos like Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. This isn't the first time, but Kumar and Khanna topped the list of the top 10 celebrity couples endorsing brands in 2022, too.

Surprise entry

Television actor Rupali Ganguly surpassed Ranveer Singh in visibility

The report also threw some surprises, with television actor Rupali Ganguly (9.3 hours) edging out Bollywood star Ranveer Singh (9.1 hours) in visibility. Other notable names on the list included Kapoor, Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, and Kiara Advani. The only non-film personality to make it to the list was former Indian men's cricket team captain Dhoni, who continues to rule endorsement charts even years after retiring from international cricket.