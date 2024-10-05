Summarize Simplifying... In short In the making of the mystery thriller 'Badla', Amitabh Bachchan's dedication to rehearsing left co-star Taapsee Pannu nearly fainting.

Director Ghosh credits Pannu for the film's inception, as she initially brought the script to him.

Director Ghosh credits Pannu for the film's inception, as she initially brought the script to him.

Despite Ghosh's previous film disappointment, 'Badla' proved a successful comeback, grossing ₹140cr worldwide and earning praise for its fast-paced screenplay and strong performances.

Sujoy Ghosh recalls working with Amitabh Bachchan

'Badla': Taapsee 'nearly fainted' when Amitabh Bachchan rehearsed 17 times!

By Isha Sharma 01:10 pm Oct 05, 202401:10 pm

What's the story Sujoy Ghosh, the acclaimed director of the 2019 mystery thriller Badla, recently opened up about the filming process. In an interview with Mashable India, he particularly highlighted Amitabh Bachchan's dedication to his craft. Ghosh recalled a moment when Bachchan was rehearsing a scene for possibly the "16th or 17th time," while everyone else on set was exhausted.

Filming experience

Ghosh recalled how Bachchan's dedication left everyone exhausted

Ghosh shared a photo of himself with Bachchan from the Badla set and said, "Sir has been a significant figure in my life. In this scene, he was rehearsing for what might have been the 16th or 17th time." "Everyone else was exhausted and had dozed off; Taapsee (Pannu) had nearly fainted in a corner. But sir insisted, 'Let's do this,' and kept rehearsing."

Film inception

Ghosh revealed Pannu's role in 'Badla' creation

Ghosh also revealed that Pannu played a crucial role in the inception of Badla. He stated, "The film happened because of Taapsee. She originally brought the script to me, but I initially declined to direct it." "Later, Akshay (Kumar) and Sunil (Khetrapal) approached me with the same project, saying they were making changes. I agreed to direct it on the condition that I could cast Amit ji and rewrite the script."

Box office success

'Badla' marked a successful comeback for Ghosh

Badla, which also starred Amrita Singh, marked a successful comeback for Ghosh following the disappointment of his 2016 film TE3N. The film was produced on a budget of ₹20cr and grossed around ₹140cr worldwide. It received praise for its fast-paced screenplay and strong performances, particularly from Bachchan, making it a standout entry in the mystery thriller genre. It's a remake of The Invisible Guest.