'Badla': Taapsee 'nearly fainted' when Amitabh Bachchan rehearsed 17 times!
Sujoy Ghosh, the acclaimed director of the 2019 mystery thriller Badla, recently opened up about the filming process. In an interview with Mashable India, he particularly highlighted Amitabh Bachchan's dedication to his craft. Ghosh recalled a moment when Bachchan was rehearsing a scene for possibly the "16th or 17th time," while everyone else on set was exhausted.
Ghosh recalled how Bachchan's dedication left everyone exhausted
Ghosh shared a photo of himself with Bachchan from the Badla set and said, "Sir has been a significant figure in my life. In this scene, he was rehearsing for what might have been the 16th or 17th time." "Everyone else was exhausted and had dozed off; Taapsee (Pannu) had nearly fainted in a corner. But sir insisted, 'Let's do this,' and kept rehearsing."
Ghosh revealed Pannu's role in 'Badla' creation
Ghosh also revealed that Pannu played a crucial role in the inception of Badla. He stated, "The film happened because of Taapsee. She originally brought the script to me, but I initially declined to direct it." "Later, Akshay (Kumar) and Sunil (Khetrapal) approached me with the same project, saying they were making changes. I agreed to direct it on the condition that I could cast Amit ji and rewrite the script."
'Badla' marked a successful comeback for Ghosh
Badla, which also starred Amrita Singh, marked a successful comeback for Ghosh following the disappointment of his 2016 film TE3N. The film was produced on a budget of ₹20cr and grossed around ₹140cr worldwide. It received praise for its fast-paced screenplay and strong performances, particularly from Bachchan, making it a standout entry in the mystery thriller genre. It's a remake of The Invisible Guest.