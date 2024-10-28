Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Zero Se Restart' is set to offer a unique take on traditional storytelling, hitting screens on December 13.

The motion poster teases a captivating prequel to the film '12th Fail', which recently celebrated its first anniversary.

Director Chopra shares a personal connection with the film, hoping to inspire those who've faced life's roadblocks with its narrative based on the true story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Zero Se Restart' motion poster is out

'Zero Se Restart' to showcase '12th Fail' making; motion-poster out

By Isha Sharma 12:39 pm Oct 28, 202412:39 pm

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has unveiled the digital motion poster of his upcoming film, Zero Se Restart. The movie will offer an inside glimpse into the making of 12th Fail, the Vikrant Massey-starrer which was a notable critical and commercial hit. It's not strictly a prequel and will instead highlight the making of the acclaimed drama.

Release date

'Zero Se Restart' to hit theaters in December

The motion poster of Zero Se Restart visually encapsulates the fascinating tagline, Kahaani Ke Pehle Ki Story (The story before the story). The film promises to break away from traditional storytelling and will hit screens on December 13. 12th Fail, released on October 27, 2023, recently celebrated its first anniversary.

Twitter Post

Watch the motion poster here

Director's insight

Chopra's personal connection to 'Zero Se Restart'

Chopra also spoke about his personal connection to Zero Se Restart. "For me, this feels like going back to the drawing board and starting from zero." "I want to share this story with all the people who have ever come across roadblocks in their lives. I want to tell them to never give up and to keep striving." 12th Fail also starred Medha Shankr and Anant V Joshi and is based on the true story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma.