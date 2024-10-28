Summarize Simplifying... In short The iconic Bollywood film 'Karan Arjun', starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Mamta Kulkarni, is set to return to cinemas on November 22nd, 2024.

The film, known for its unforgettable dialogues and themes of love, loyalty, and reincarnation, follows two brothers seeking revenge against the forces that wronged their family.

A teaser for the film's return has been released, sparking excitement among fans. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Karan Arjun' teaser out now!

SRK-Salman's 'Karan Arjun' to return to theaters! Teaser out now

By Tanvi Gupta 12:33 pm Oct 28, 202412:33 pm

What's the story In an exciting development, celebrated filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has announced the re-release of the 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun, complete with a special teaser. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Roshan expressed his enthusiasm about presenting the teaser, noting that such previews were not common in the 1990s. Fans can look forward to experiencing the magic of this iconic film once again when it hits theaters on November 22.

Teaser release

'Back in the 90s there were no film teasers...'

The powerful teaser is expertly crafted to reignite intrigue and revive the magic, featuring the iconic duo of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, along with Rakhee and Amrish Puri. Accompanying the trailer, Roshan's tweet declared: "Karan Arjun aa rahe hai! Witness the reincarnation across the globe in cinema halls from November 22nd, 2024, (sic)." Notably, this announcement comes after recent reports that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved a one-minute teaser of Karan Arjun.

Twitter Post

You cannot miss this perfect, intriguing teaser

Film legacy

'Karan Arjun' is remembered for its iconic casting and dialogues

Karan Arjun is one of the most important films in Bollywood history, which also stars Kajol and Mamta Kulkarni. The film is fondly remembered for its epic casting, hit songs, powerful subject matter, and unforgettable dialogues. It follows the story of two brothers, separated by fate and reborn to seek revenge against the evil forces that wronged their family. Through themes of love, loyalty, and reincarnation, they unite to confront their past and reclaim their rightful place in the world.