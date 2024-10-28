Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Ishaan Khatter clarified that he did not play the role of Rajesh Khattar's daughter in the film 'Sooryavansham'.

He made his acting debut in 2017 and is known for his roles in 'Beyond the Clouds', 'Dhadak', 'Pippa', and 'A Suitable Boy'.

Ishaan Khatter was not in 'Sooryavansham'

No, Ishaan Khatter didn't play Rajesh Khattar's daughter in 'Sooryavansham'

Oct 28, 2024

What's the story Actor Ishaan Khatter has debunked a popular rumor that he played Rajesh Khattar's daughter in the 1999 classic Sooryavansham. The speculation started after an Instagram post titled, "Unknown facts about the cult classic Sooryavansham..." claimed that Khatter played this character. However, on Monday, he clarified via Instagram Stories that he did not appear in the film.

'Sorry to disappoint y'all': Khatter's clarification

The 28-year-old actor wrote, "Setting the record straight once and for all. That child, god bless her, is not me. Sorry to disappoint y'all, just don't wanna take credit for her work." Sooryavansham, directed by E.V.V. Satyanarayana, had an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan in double roles, with supporting performances by Anupam Kher and Kader Khan. Rajesh, who played Varun Singh in this family drama, was married to Ishaan's mother-actor Neelima Azeem between 1990 and 2001.

Khatter's career and upcoming projects

Khatter made his acting debut in 2017 with Beyond the Clouds, directed by Majid Majidi. He is also known for his roles in Dhadak, Pippa, and A Suitable Boy. He was last seen in Nicole Kidman's Netflix series The Perfect Couple and will next be seen in The Royals alongside Bhumi Pednekar.