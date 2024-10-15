Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan may have inadvertently revealed Kiara Advani's cameo in the upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Aaryan also confirmed rumors of two different climaxes being filmed, adding to the film's mystery.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie, featuring an ensemble cast, is set to hit theaters on November 1, clashing with 'Singham Again' at the box office. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Is Kiara Advani reuniting with Kartik Aaryan?

Oops! Kartik accidentally reveals Kiara's cameo in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 pm Oct 15, 202402:00 pm

What's the story In a recent interview, actor Kartik Aaryan may have accidentally confirmed Kiara Advani's cameo in the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor was talking about the much-awaited movie with Pinkvilla when he took Advani's name before quickly changing the topic. This slip has got fans wondering if Advani, who played Aaryan's love interest in the second installment of the franchise, might surprise us in this third one.

Quick cover-up

Aaryan's attempt to divert attention after the slip

During the interview, Aaryan was talking about the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 when he said, "When we were shooting...with Kiara..." He then quickly changed the topic to Vidya Balan's role in the film. Realizing his mistake, he nervously asked, "Yeh live toh nahi hai na? (This isn't live, right?)." This quick change of topic has further fueled fan theories about Advani's cameo in the upcoming movie.

Plot mystery

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' filming shrouded in secrecy

Further in the interview, Aaryan revealed that the filming of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was shrouded in secrecy. He confirmed rumors about two different climaxes being filmed, adding to the intrigue surrounding its plot. "Yes, two climaxes were filmed, so there's some confusion. In fact, when the script was sent, no one except a few key people had the last 15 pages," he stated.

Release date

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' to hit theaters on November 1

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit theaters on November 1. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Balan. It will clash at the box office with another big release - Singham Again. In the last installment of the franchise, Advani was paired with Aaryan in a successful horror-comedy reboot of the original 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar and Balan.